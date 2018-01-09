British Vogue features first transgender woman

Paris Lees (third from left) in the British Vogue's article.

Paris Lees last Friday became the first transgender woman to feature in the British Vogue fashion magazine, marking a step towards a "more tolerant society", said the English journalist, presenter and model-activist.

Lees is among a group of women ranging from politicians to bloggers, hailed by the magazine as a new kind of suffragist.

"When I was growing up, you rarely saw trans people in the media and only then as objects of pity, ridicule or disgust," Lees said.

"We are in the middle of a global movement where trans people are asking to be treated with the same respect as everyone else in society," she said.

Inside the magazine's February issue, Lees is profiled in a story entitled "Meet the New Suffragettes," celebrating 100 years since women in Britain gained the right to vote.