Care for your skin, enhance your peepers

BIORE

Biore has improved the formulation for two types of its Marshmallow Whip Facial Wash: normal and combination skin, and acne-prone skin.

The new foam has finer and denser micro bubbles that make it more elastic and stable. They preserve its fluffiness longer, forming a thick yet soft protective cushion between the hands and facial skin.

The delicate facial skin is protected from rough tugging during cleansing, while the micro bubbles penetrate deep into the pores to remove dirt, oil and impurities.

The improved facial wash retails at $13.90 for the pump bottle and $10.90 for the refill pack at pharmacies and supermarkets.

SUNPLAY

Protect your skin from the scorching sun with sunscreen.

For long hours of water and outdoor activities, try the new Sunplay Ultra Shield UV Body Mist SPF 130 PA++++ ($21.90).

Water-resistant and sweat-resistant, this mist sunscreen provides fuss-free and superior protection against UVA and UVB rays. The Solarex-3 technology ensures photo-stable protection and high moisture retention, and protects against premature ageing caused by UV rays.



For children, opt for the Sunplay Water Kids Lotion SPF 60+ PA+++ ($12.90), which is gentle on young skin and free of fragrances, colourants and mineral oil.For a refreshing touch, consider the Sunplay Watery Cool UV Body Mist SPF 75 PA+++ ($21.90), which contains menthol to instantly cool skin.

The products are available at all major Guardian and Watson stores.

ETUDE HOUSE

Achieve perfect symmetry for your eyes with Etude House's new Super Slim Proof Liner series.

Resistant to water, sweat and sebum, the products provide natural and long-lasting definition for your eyes. They are the ultimate enhancer for all eye shapes.

There are two forms - a 0.03mm super slim brush liner ($18.90) with quick-drying application, and a 1.5mm super slim pencil liner ($14.90) with gentle application and low irritation.

The series is available at all Etude House stores.