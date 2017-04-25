Check out these new products

RMK

RMK introduces its Colour Mosaic Summer 2017 collection, with eight new shades of nail-polish colours and new hues in its range of mascaras, eyeshadows, blushers and lip glosses.

Its nail polish ($25) boasts an elegant gloss that is quick-drying, comes in four different textures (clear, pearl, shiny and matte) and covers rich hues from reds to blues and greys. The new shades include sparkle rose and summer shower.

Five new eyeshadow colours to the RMK Ingenious Powder Eyes N range ($36) are also introduced, including the radiant pearly beige and milky coral for a natural look.

The collection is available from Friday at all RMK counters.

ORBIS

Orbis has renewed its best-selling tinted UV Care range, Sunscreen on Face, with an enhanced formula to further protect skin against near infrared rays and air pollutants, while ensuring it remains well-moisturised throughout the day.

With SPF 34 PA+++, it is perfect as a daily sunscreen for Singapore's weather as it is ultra-light on the skin and doubles as a make-up primer for natural-looking coverage on Asian skin, without leaving a chalky residue.

Sunscreen on Face has two variations - Moist (cream texture) and Light (lotion texture) - and are available at $18 each from all Orbis counters and stores.

CHERUB RUBS

Australian brand Cherub Rubs' organic, toxic-free body-care range for babies and small children has arrived in Singapore.

Ranging from $21.40 to $27.75, it consists of hair and body wash, shampoo, insect repellents and sunscreen that contain up to 95 per cent organic ingredients sourced from Down Under.

It can also be used to help infants with sensitive skin or eczema to relieve and control their conditions.

Cherub Rubs' range is available at Meidi-Ya, OG, Takashimaya and selected Guardian, Isetan, Kiddy Palace, SaSa, and Watsons outlets, as well as online.