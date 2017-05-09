Chic apparel

PHOTO: AREZZO

AREZZO

Brazil's popular footwear brand for women, Arezzo, has launched its vibrantly-coloured Summer 2017 Collection with five themes - Botanica Tropical, Cooltura, Solo Latino, La Fiesta and Varadero.

The Botanica Tropical collection embodies the tropical environment with rich prints, colours, graphic embroideries and ornaments on raffia models, while the Cooltura is made for the urban fashionista.

The Solo Latino collection is for women who pride themselves on effortless elegance and sophistication; the La Fiesta for summer parties and vibrancy, and the Varadero is inspired by the beach-side resort town in Cuba.

Priced between $139 and $219, Arezzo is available at Robinsons The Heeren, Robinsons Raffles City, Metro Paragon and Metro Centrepoint.

PHOTO: MAISONZHOU

MAISONZHOU

Singapore label MaisonZhou will launch its Spring/Summer 2017 collection at a new pop-up store at Takashimaya starting May 16.

The boutique is stocked with the S/S 17 collection ($140 to $495), featuring silk sleepwear and lingerie.

Inspired by morning and evening light, the monochrome silver and cream pyjama pieces are perfect for mixing and matching.

Customers shopping at the pop-up store can enjoy complimentary monogramming when they spend above $295.

PHOTO: ADIDAS

PHARRELL WILLIAMS HU X ADIDAS ORIGINALS

US singer Pharrell Williams worked with Adidas for Tennis Hu, a breathable summer edition that boasts Adidas' key footwear technologies.

The shoes' white upper is constructed using flexible Primeknit, and the lacing system is built into the shoe's body, while the tongue features a suede tab with the Adidas Originals insignia.

There are two launch editions.

The Tennis Hu ($199) is available at Adidas Originals Pacific Plaza, Limited Edt Vault 313, and online at shop.adidas.com.sg.