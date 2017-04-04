Chic collections

GIVENCHY

Givenchy has introduced two unisex designs for Spring/Summer 2017 - the square-framed Givenchy Staple and the round-framed Givenchy Bridges - featuring a metallic structure with a bold rubber over-injection.

Both have mirrored lenses, an oversized logo and come in a range of new colours.

The collection ($445 to $475), will be available at Givenchy boutiques, quality department stores and high-end opticians from this month.

ECCO

Danish footwear and leather goods brand ECCO has launched its SS17 Soft 8 Collection of sneakers and accessories for men and women.

The ECCO SOFT 8 sneakers, available in either black or white, are made from clean-cut leather and come in lace-up, velcro and high-top designs.

The leather accessories range include a newly-designed messenger bag ($599.90) for men and a deep cobalt shopper bag ($599.90) for women.

The ECCO Soft 8 collection, priced from $279.90, is available at all ECCO concept stores and online at sg.ecco.com.

NUDE FEMME

In collaboration with Swiss ironing brand Laurastar, local fashion label Nude Femme will be showcasing a capsule cruise collection at a weekend pop-up at the Singapore Yacht Show 2017 East Pavilion, Booth K26, from April 6-9.

The collection (retailing from $129 to $399) encompasses ready-to-wear classics in a range of charming, flowy fabrics in muted pastels and neutrals.

For a glamorous night out, consider Nude Femme's designer pieces in champagne and rose gold sequins, or sensual silk and satin midi and slip dresses in fitted or flowy silhouettes.