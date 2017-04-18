Chin goes from near-naked to conservative

Exactly a year ago, Felicia Chin made jaws drop and eyes pop with her headline-making, near-naked gown at the Star Awards red carpet.

But, on Sunday, the 32-year-old local actress made a complete about-turn and covered up in two conservative dresses.

Her first was a quirky long-sleeve ensemble by Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou and featured bold geometric designs in shades of pink, orange, green and blue, which certainly matched the flamboyant style of her actor-boyfriend Jeffrey Xu, whom she was practically joined to at the hip throughout the ceremony.

When asked if she deliberately toned down after being thrust into the spotlight last year, Chin said she wanted to wear something that revealed, not her figure, but her character.

She told The New Paper: "It was a more playful, bright and cheery outfit, and I love (Katrantzou's) bold prints. It's basically like me."

Chin changed into a second dress later that night, an ethereal mint green gown by Lebanese designer Basil Soda.

"I also love to look regal, in an under-dramatic way, and this really reflects my character as well," she said.

"I just wanted to look comfortable and it's very pleasing to the eye." - ELAINE LEE