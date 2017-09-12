China-based label stands by Trump's daughter

At least one Trump is good for business.

American fashion may be keen to distance itself from the US first family, but Shanghai-based label Taoray Wang is proudly standing by President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany.

The 23-year-old, enrolled in law school at Georgetown University, down the road from her father's office at the White House, sat in the front row on Saturday at the label's second consecutive New York Fashion Week runway show.

Sporting a Taoray Wang strapless frock with a white sash, the other first daughter - who takes a back seat to half-sister and White House adviser Ivanka - smiled sweetly for the cameras.

Miss Trump is the label's most famous US customer, as it seeks to make increasing inroads into the US market.

She wore a Taoray Wang outfit to her father's inauguration in January too.

Designer Wang joked about wishing that her New York store - which is earmarked to open by June next year - had opened last season, as the impact of Miss Trump's front-row attendance at the former's fall/winter collection last February was so positive.

"I think that really attracted lots of attention for the brand, in a very good way. I like women who are independent, confident and not afraid to speak for themselves," said Wang, who designs for the powerful and modern woman - leaders in government, business and law.