China lifts up model who fell on Victoria's Secret catwalk

Model Ming Xi's fall during Monday's Victoria Secret fashion show in Shanghai was broadcast in over 190 countries.

China's Internet saw an outpouring of support yesterday for model Ming Xi, who apologised to the country for tripping on the catwalk of the first Victoria's Secret fashion show held in the country.

Xi, born Xi Mengyao, fell after stepping on the train of her flowing costume during the show in her hometown Shanghai.

The spotlight was on models like Xi after Victoria's Secret chose a record seven Chinese talents for the annual show - broadcast in over 190 countries - as it seeks to break into the country's lingerie market.

But she was the only one of the 55 models to suffer the occupational hazard of falling on the runway, and it quickly became one of the top-trending items on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

"I'm sorry to let everyone down. Thanks for everyone's concern," Xi, 28, wrote on Weibo. "As a model for seven years, I have fallen on this road many times, but I know no matter how painful it is, I must stand and finish. The future road is long. I will always continue walking."

Chinese netizens praised Xi for getting up, straightening the elaborate floral-themed decorative frame on her back and finishing her walk.

US supermodel Karlie Kloss chimed in on Xi's feed.