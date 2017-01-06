Colour mute-tation

PHOTOGRAPHY: JIMMY PANG & KENNETH CHOO STYLING: KOVIT ANG HAIR & MAKE-UP: ANGEL GWEE USING COLOURS FROM GUERLAIN MODEL: LEE SANG WOO (DIVA MODELS) WARDROBE: ALL FROM COS

Muted hues are ready to take centre stage for the early part of this year.

In a slight twist this season, you will find colours that are not so bright on the runways.

Take a cue from these three looks - orange, green and blue - to appear confident, composed and comfortable.

These colours seem to have "milk" added, turning them into muted shades. It is very easy to see why we will be obsessed with them.

ORANGE (RIGHT)

A long-sleeve hidden placket shirt and casual cotton pants paired with leather sneakers.

GREEN (MIDDLE)

A light and long trench coat worn over a knitted top and elastic waisted pants. Paired with sandals.

BLUE (FAR RIGHT)

A zipper worker blouson worn over a jersey T-shirt and a pair of baggy shorts.