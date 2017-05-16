Cool wearables

LEVI'S

To celebrate the birthday of the original iconic 501 jeans, Levi's is releasing a limited edition 501 Day celebration collection on May 20.

The 501 jeans collection will boast three pieces honouring rock 'n' roll.

The pieces feature hand-distressed denim, scribbled embroidery and vintage customisations.

There are only 501 of each piece available for sale globally, but only five pairs of the limited edition 501 Jeans ($399.90) will be available at Levi's Singapore.

They will be available for purchase from May 20 onwards at Ion Orchard, #B2-23.

ZARA LARSSON X H&M



Zara Larsson X H&M. PHOTOS: H&M,

Platinum-selling recording artist Zara Larsson and H&M are unveiling the limited Zara Larsson x H&M capsule collection.

The collection, priced from $7.90 to $119, includes clothing and accessories, and boasts a colour palette dominated by a range of pinks, complemented by sliver and black, with denim, velour, mesh fabrics and cotton jersey as the main materials.

Larsson was involved in every step of the design process.

The capsule collection will be available at H&M Orchard Building from Thursday.

BOSS EYEWEAR

PHOTOS:HUGO BOSS SUNGLASSES

The Boss Eyewear Spring/Summer 2017 Campaign collection ($345 to $350) is available in cool, matte colours. The new lightweight men's sunglasses and optical frames feature a cork insert on the inside of the aluminium temples.

The highly elastic and water repellent properties of cork and the elegant design make them the perfect fit for the upcoming summer season.

The sunglasses and optical frames are available at First Eyewear Centre Pte Ltd and Clarity Eyecare Pte Ltd.w