Cruz to play Donatella Versace in FX series

Penelope Cruz will star in her first major television role as Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace in FX's Versace: American Crime Story, the third season of the hit show, the network said on Monday.

The Oscar-winning Spanish actress will be joined by Edgar Ramirez, who plays Gianni Versace in the series looking at the fashion designer's murder in 1997.

Filming is scheduled to begin in April, and the show will air next year.

The first season of American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson ended its initial 10-episode run as cable's most-watched new series of the year, pulling in an average seven-day audience of 7.5 million.