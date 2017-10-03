A day of pampering for Miss Universe Singapore finalists

Debra Loi getting the LPG Endermolift treatment and Shahira Jan (above) trying out some funky colours on her nails.

The finalists, split into two groups, visited Beaute Nails at Telok Ayer (above) and Beaute Hub's Cuppage Plaza branch.

With about a week left till the grand final on Oct 11, the Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 finalists are getting ready to put their best face forward.

After undergoing intense gym sessions, events and photo shoots, the ladies were pampered with a day of beauty treatments at Beaute Hub - MUS' official beauty partner - two weeks ago. They were split into two groups - one went to the local spa and skincare chain's Cuppage Plaza branch, the other visited Beaute Nails at Telok Ayer.

Registered nurse Debra Loi, was at the former, and it was her first time undergoing face lifting. Her beauty therapist used the LPG Endermolift, a machine that helps replump and rehydrate skin from the inside, smooth wrinkles, tighten skin and provide a radiant skin tone.

The 24-year-old told The New Paper: "I could immediately feel the difference - my skin felt tighter. I had a more vibrant look and the fine lines around my eyes were reduced."

After the session, she also learnt how prevention was important.

Added Debra: "At my age, I thought I would not need this (type of treatment), but as a part-time model and finalist in this pageant, I often have to use make-up that affects the condition of my skin.

"I am glad the experience was informative as my therapist explained how beneficial the treatment was and why I should start (taking care of my skin) early."

Tanooja Rai, 27, felt no pain going through the Channelled Optimal RF Energy treatment for skin tightening, face lifting, cellulite and body contouring and circumferential reduction.

It was perfect for her as it helped with her problem area.

The cyber defence accounts manager said: "I have always found it hard to get rid of the fat at my tummy despite going to the gym frequently and controlling my diet.

"This was painless despite it being a laser treatment, and at the end of just one session, I felt that my core area was tightened and firmer."

STRIKING

Over at Beaute Nails, Shahira Jan, 26, decided on a funky look and got her nails painted pink and orange.

The guest relations executive said: "I will definitely come back because the service is excellent - the staff were friendly and took the initiative to suggest colours they thought suit my nails best."

Besides manicures and pedicures, Beaute Nails offers a range of treatments - such as dead cells exfoliation spa treatment, acerola vitamin C serum treatment and raffine whitening spa treatment - using grooming and conditioning techniques.

Originating from Korea and Belgium, Organic Gelish, which is free of parabens and helps repair sensitive, brittle, dry and peeling nails, is used in the manicures and pedicures.

On collaborating with MUS again, Beaute Hub's chief executive officer Albert Lam said: "This year's finalists are not only beautiful, most of them are also confident, and quite a handful of their answers show they have inner qualities...

"Beaute Hub is honoured to play a part in showcasing their beauty, inside and out."