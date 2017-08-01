Dazzlers galore

TAKA JEWELLERY

Be dazzled by the pieces on display at Taka Jewellery's upcoming The Great Solitaire Sale, which is on from this Thursday to Sunday.

Look forward to the exclusive launch of the local company's 18K White Gold Fancy Cut Jewellery Collection, which includes the Heart Shape Diamond Pendant (from $4,459) and the Emerald Shape Diamond Ring (from $2,879).

International Certified Diamonds will also be showcased, a popular range being the Triple Excellent GIA Certified Diamonds - a pair of round brilliant solitaire earrings (from $1,499) and round brilliant solitaire diamond (from $1,759).

The Great Solitaire Sale will be held at Taka Treasures, Ion Orchard, #B2-63 from 11am to 9.30pm daily.

PHOTO: TAKA JEWELLERY

ADIDAS ORIGINALS

Paying homage to 80s athleticism, the sportswear brand has launched its versatile new range, Swift Run silhouette ($149).

Melding a TORSION® SYSTEM midfoot insert for better surface adaptation and foot stability, the shoe is practical for both leisure and sports use.

It offers two shoes each for men and women, including the core black/green glow aesthetic for the former, and a grey/icy pink version for the latter.

The Swift Run is sold at adidas Originals Pacific Plaza, adidas Originals Bugis+, partner retailers at Ion Orchard and Paragon and on the adidas E-Com store.

PHOTO: ADIDAS ORIGINALS

BERING

Travel with the first-ever Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch from Danish watch and jewellery brand Bering.

The sleek Smart Traveller is equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and automatic features such as time synchronisation, time zone switch and a perpetual calendar.

The timepiece, which has a two-year battery life, is made from highly durable scratch-resistant sapphire glass with a stainless steel case.

With prices starting from $309, it will be available from this month at all official Bering stores and online store Cocomi.