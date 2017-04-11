Designer Jimmy Choo shares his work ethic

He may have parted ways with his eponymous shoe line 16 years ago, but Jimmy Choo still has much to impart about surviving in the fashion business.

Wearing a crisp pink suit and bright red shoes, the Malaysian celebrity shoe designer, who is based in Britain, was in Singapore on March 31 for the launch of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus mobile phones.

He also participated in the Young Designers' Meet and Greet session for selected students from Lasalle College of the Arts' School of Fashion to offer his thoughts on the art of craftsmanship.

On one shoe trend he does not understand, Choo, 68, lamented the demise of the platform found on high heels.

He told The New Paper: "I usually put a small platform (on my shoes) for middle-aged ladies, so they can walk comfortably and easily. Now, the platform is slowly disappearing."

He stressed the importance of understanding the basics of one's craft.

"Everything comes from the basics. If your basics are good, when the difficult part comes, you can handle it yourself," he said.

"Start small and slowly build yourself up."

He also expounded on the value of having a "strong mind", saying: "Take care of yourself and your health. Be sincere, be nice to yourself.

"Try your design out, ask for other people's opinions and learn from others, but do not copy. Be original."

He now designs just a handful of shoes a year for family, friends and selected clients under the label Zhou Yang Jie, his Chinese name.

He designs for himself too, as his left foot is half a size bigger than his right foot.

"So I have to make my own shoes. The designs I want, I cannot buy," he said.