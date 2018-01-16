D&G's royal flush wows Milan Fashion Week

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana put on a show fit for a king on Saturday with its regal-inspired men's range modelled by some of the scions of the social media age in Milan.

The show, King's Angels, featuring sharp tailored suits embellished with patterned lapels and gold embroidery, took place under an enormous crown with regular appearances of celestial beings on sleeves, sweatsuits and suede moccasin slippers.

The label has made millennials (those born between 1980 and 2000) its target market and used several of the generation's more prominent members to show off its latest creations at Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Internet celebrities such as Kevin Chaplin, 23, grandson of Charlie, Dylan Jagger Lee, 20, son of actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee, Paris Brosnan, 16, son of actor Pierce, and Christian Combs, 19, son of rapper Puff Daddy, all took to the catwalk.

RECOGNISABLE NAMES

They were joined by the likes of Neels Visser, 19 - who has 2.7 million Instagram followers - now-defunct video microblogging app Vine star Cameron Dallas, 23, and musician and actor Austin Mahone, 21.