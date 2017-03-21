Don't miss these  limited edition collections

RMK

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the best-selling make-up artist brand from Japan has launched a new range.

Choose from matte, pearl and shiny textures to create striking eyes with the limited edition 20th Anniversary Eyeshadow Palette ($79). Complement it with the 20th Anniversary Brush Kit (main photo, $39), which contains brushes for gradation and blending, and eyeliner.

The collection also features the Ingenious Powder Eyes N ($36) and Ingenious Powder Cheeks N ($49), specially created and curated by five RMK make-up artists, to enhance your natural complexion and contours.

RMK's 20th Anniversary Collection is available from Takashimaya and selected Isetan outlets.

H&M

The Swedish clothing retail brand is out to meet your make-up needs too, with its Limited Edition Face Collection to add that glow to your complexion.

Start off with the Colour Corrector Quad (above, $19.90) to address skin discolouration, followed by the new Fluid Veil Cushion Foundation ($24.90) to touch up, before locking it all in with the refreshing Face Mist ($7.90).

For variation, consider the Whipped Highlighter ($14.90) that comes in imperial topaz and rose pearl.

The H&M Limited Edition Face Collection is available at the H&M Orchard Building store.

ORBIS

To welcome the spring season, Japanese cosmetics company Orbis is introducing a series of limited edition sakura-themed beauty products (above).

The exquisite flower is rich in antioxidants and known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

The products include the Balloon Puff Cheek Pink Bloom ($28), which gives a natural sheen for a healthy glow, and the Essence Gloss Rouge Mandarin Red ($20), which promises plump, glossy lips while delivering continuous hydration.

All products will be available at most Orbis boutiques and counters from Friday.