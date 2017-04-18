Fashion bites

BONIA

For its new Spring Summer 2017 collection, luxury brand and leather specialist Bonia has launched the Bonia Inca-Blossom Collections, inspired by Peruvian landmarks and culture.

The Blossom Flowers, based on the remarkable design of the Incas' agricultural terraces, feature on the Bonia Moray Bucket Bag ($420) and the Bonia Nitza Satchel Bag ($520).

The bags feature a spacious interior for easy storage and elegant chain shoulder strap details.

The pieces are now available at Bonia stores at Changi Airport Departure Lounge in Terminals 2 and 3, as well as Takashimaya.

TIMBERLAND

Outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland has released its White Washed Apparel Collection.

It combines muted tones and laundered treatments with breathable chambray and denim.

There is a variety for both sexes, including a lightweight Sandy Bay Chambray Short Parka ($269) for women, and a slim-fit Soft Denim Shirt ($139) for men.

Available at selected Timberland stores, including those at Paragon, Vivo City, Isetan Parkway Parade and Tampines Mall.

REEBOK

Reebok Classic has collaborated with streetwear brand Local Heroes to release the limited-edition Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II sneakers ($139).

Crafted from premium leather and available in pastel pink and purple, the shoes feature distinct faux fur panels and a detachable heart-shaped keychain embellished with the Local Heroes logo.

Available at The Social Foot and Limited Edt stores.