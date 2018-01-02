Fashion finds

SK JEWELLERY

The local jeweller has launched its exclusive Peanuts Collection ($69 to $1,399) to herald the Year of the Dog.

The range includes Snoopy earrings, rings and bracelets, but the showstopper is the Snoopy Dancing Star pendant ($499), featuring a white gold Snoopy sitting on top of a brilliant diamond, which oscillates gently to capture light and maximise sparkle.

The Peanuts Collection is now available at SK Jewellery showrooms islandwide.

ADIDAS

PHOTO: ADIDAS ORIGINAL

Challenge the norm with the German footwear brand's latest sneaker silhouette Prophere ($200).

Rebellious in design, it defines a new standard in streetwear.

Its bold sculpted midsole reveals dynamic texture, an excessively thick three-stripe branding creates the lacing system for the defiant style and the raw-edge leather heel cage is complemented by a one-piece black, soft knit upper construction.

Prophere is now available at selected adidas Originals stores and online, as well as Limited Edt, Pedder on Scotts, Seek Official, Trendz, The Social Foot and AW LAB.

ROBINSONS

PHOTO: ROBINSONS SINGAPORE

The local department store refreshes its current roster of coveted brands with three new limited-edition collaboration collections: Maison Kitsune and Eastpak ($79 to $169), Gigi Hadid and Maybelline New York ($13.90 to $28.90) and Timberland and Porter ($399 to $599).

French music and fashion label Maison Kitsune has reinterpreted five of US lifestyle and bag brand Eastpak's must-have designs with a vibe that is both chic and sporty.

Conceived in Maison Kitsune's iconic "Camo Fox" print, the collection is distinguished by its red handles and white logo.

Selected pieces from the Maison Kitsune and Eastpak collection, as well as the Timberland and Porter collection, are now available only at Robinsons The Heeren.

The Gigi Hadid and Maybelline New York collection is now available at all Robinsons stores.