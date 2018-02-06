Fashion finds

KEDS

The US sneaker label has partnered with the popular Little Miss children's book series on a whimsical new five-piece line of sneakers ($89 to $99) featuring three characters - Little Miss Sunshine, Little Miss Bossy and Little Miss Chatterbox.

A playful spin on Keds' passion for female empowerment, it speaks to the many roles women play in the modern world.

The collection is now available at The Social Foot, Royal Sporting House (Ion Orchard, 313@Somerset), Robinsons (Orchard and Jem) and Tangs (Orchard and VivoCity).

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery brand's Valentine's Day collection pays homage to expressions of love in striking detail.

The Lock Your Promise series ($19 to $279) features padlock-inspired designs that "lock in" love while delicate floating lockets are the key to any heart.

New contemporary letter jewellery speaks the language of love in the I Love You series ($49 to $129).

The Explosion of Love series ($69 to $149, above left) brings new heart-themed designs to life in a tonal colour palette, while the emoticon-inspired Kiss More series ($19 to $129) reminds us to be more affectionate.

The Valentine's Day collection is available at all Pandora outlets.

LIPAULT PARIS

Lipault Paris, one of Samsonite's fashion and lifestyle brands from Paris, is celebrating Chinese New Year by offering 15 per cent off for one regular item and 25 per cent off two regular items at its flagship store at VivoCity until Feb 25.

The chic Plume Avenue Collection (from $160, below) comes in three colours - azalea pink, midnight blue and mineral grey.

The Urban Ballet Collection (from $320) boasts lightweight expandable suitcases ideal for both business and leisure travel.

Also available are the feminine rock 'n' roll Miss Plume Collection (from $100) and Plume Elegance (from $240), a classic genuine leather collection.