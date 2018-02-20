Fashion finds

RAY-BAN

The iconic American eyewear brand's first store in Singapore, which opened last month at Plaza Singapura (#01-25) boasts over 500 pairs of eyewear.

Besides an extensive product offering with an assortment of Asian fit sunglasses, optical and junior, as well as Ray-Ban's authentic prescription lenses, you can also check out the evolution of Ray-Ban's four Icons celebrating the past 80 years - Aviator, Wayfarer, Round and Clubmaster.

Each pair is built entirely by Ray-Ban, tailor-made to each customer's exact prescription and signature frame.

REEBOK

Los-Angeles based streetwear brand Publish has teamed up with global athletic brand Reebok to create a new collection, Now / Never / Forever, providing a twist to the Classic Leather and Club C-Ultraknit footwear silhouettes.

The black Club C-Ultraknit ($149) displays high-density text printed along the outer side of the shoe, while the Classic Leather ($149) is designed with a white leather upper, navy heel-tab, and three hues of pink layered on the foam bottom. The shoe features a shortened version of the same text on the pull-tab, insole and outer front of the shoe.

The collection is now available at The Social Foot, Limited Edt Vault, Robinsons Orchard and Tangs.

CARRIE K.

The local artisan jewellery brand debuted a fine jewellery line last month with its Modern Heirloom Collection, featuring gems, diamonds and semi-precious gems detailing from art deco vintage jewellery.

Be wowed by the 925 Silver Heritage Outer Ring ($288), which features a halo of white topaz that can be worn on its own or paired with the Heritage Inner Ring ($388) that comes in 925 Silver with an option of different jewels.

The Heritage Inner Ring ($1,288) also comes in a 9 karat gold emerald ring.

The collection also features two multi-part transformable earrings that can be worn as a stud, with a drop-piece or an ear-jacket. Prices for the earrings range from $368 to $588.

The collection is now available at the new Carrie K. Fine Jewellery Atelier at the National Design Centre (#02-02).