Fashion finds

KIPLING

Have fun and be bold with the Belgian fashion label as it teams up with Emoji brand for the Kipling x Emoji Asia Exclusive Collection, featuring bags with creative designs that include fun emojis.

The Art bag ($289), from the Emoji Cotton BI Patch line, is made of denim-like fabric with playful emoji icons sewn on it.

The City Pack S ($249), part of the Emoji Stripe line, couples stripes with emoji icons and has room for a laptop and daily necessities, making it perfect for work, play or school.

Receive a set of emoji stick-on patches with any purchase of a Kipling bag from the Asia Exclusive Collection till April 22 at all Kipling stores.

LACOSTE

The French clothing brand has unveiled the Paris Polo, a brand-new polo shirt that is a stylish collision between fashion and sport and designed as an alternative to the everyday shirt.

It boasts a slim straight fit, reduced length at the hips, and without slits on the sides.

It also has a collar band and a thin concealed button placket to allow easy pairing with a blazer or a casual jacket, sculpting the outlines of an urban relaxed look.

Available in eight colours, it is produced in stretch cotton mini pique, a flexible and light material that provides complete freedom of movement without creasing.

The Paris Polo ($139) is now available at all Lacoste stores.

ECCO

The Danish shoe company has introduced the Ecco Vitrus ($329.90 to $599.90), a premium and innovative take on its men's formal shoes, for Spring/Summer 2018.

Its "fluidform" direct-injection technology forms an integral durable bond between luxurious perforated uppers and a platform that follows the contours of the foot, to offer exceptional comfort, support and fit.

Designs offered include the Brogue Boot, Brogue Shoe and Derby silhouettes, or as a Loafer, and comes in Black and Nature colours.

The collection is now available at Ecco concept stores and online at sg.ecco.com.