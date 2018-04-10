Fashion finds

PERK BY KATE

The local lingerie brand's new Celiné range ($69 to $89) comes in five styles and eight sizing options, so there's something for every woman and occasion.

The padded bodysuit ($89) features flattering stretch lace for comfort, and you can style it under high-waisted pants or wear it on its own for a shapely silhouette.

Alternatively, the Elisé padded bodysuit ($79) is functional and sleek, designed to fit seamlessly under clothes - especially that low-back maxi dress - and comes with four-way convertible straps.

It can also double up as swimwear, and is available in black and an almost-nude hue called Thai Ice Tea.

Perk by Kate's latest styles are available at www.perkbykate.com.

OLIVIA BURTON

PHOTOS: OLIVIA BURTON

The British accessories brand's spring-perfect Pretty Blossoms collection (from $179) celebrates florals and hummingbirds, featuring two fresh white dials and two metallic sunray styles.

For animal lovers, check out the enchanting hand-illustrated animals - like a woodland bunny and an adorable cat - that adorn the watch dials in the Illustrated Animals collection (from $159).

The brand is also vegan friendly, featuring soft synthetic leather straps designed to emulate the plush look.

PHOTOS: OLIVIA BURTON

The collections are now available at all Olivia Burton stores and online at www.cocomi.sg.

VALENTINO GARAVANI

The Candystud, the key bag from the Italian fashion house's SS18 Collection, is an evolution of the Rockstud Spike world.

It is characterised by the contrast between the soft body of the bag and its hardware, which gives a bold, "rock" attitude to the prettier idea of sensuality given by the workmanship.

PHOTOS:VALENTINO GARAVANI

The Candystud comes in three variations: Single-coloured nappa leather ($4,000), a two-coloured version where colours give the perception of a 'V' ($4,220) and the VLTN logo version ($4,220).

The bags are now available at the Valentino boutique at ION Orchard.