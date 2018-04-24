Fashion finds

PHOTO: BATA HERITAGE

BATA HERITAGE

For Spring/Summer 2018 and just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4, the Czech shoe brand showcases iconic Star Wars characters on a capsule collection of Bata Bullets and Bata Tennis.

The Bullets ($105) come in high-top versions in black or white canvas, with red or blue Star Wars rubber patch on the side and matching piping around the shoe as well as top eyelet.

The low-top Bata Tennis shoe ($95) has been revamped with tricoloured graphics of Darth Vader, R2-D2 and a Stormtrooper.

Both the Vader and Stormtrooper drawings are available in white, grey and black, while R2-D2 comes in a white, grey and blue combination.

The Star Wars x Bata Heritage SS18 capsule collection will be available at a pop-up store at Ion Orchard B4 from May 4 to 6, 11am to 9pm, as well as online at www.bataheritage.com.

PHOTO: TOD’S

TOD'S

With Tod's opening a new concept boutique at Paragon, fans of the Italian fashion brand can experience an aesthetically refreshed space at the luxurious shopping destination.

Spanning over 190 sq m, the flagship boutique is linear, contemporary and elegant, boasting silver and taupe saddle-stitched leather-panelled steel vitrines, suspended showcases and high-gloss ceilings with travertine marble floors.

Meanwhile, Tod's Spring-Summer 2018 Capsule Collection presents summer under the banner of surf, where days are spent by the sea and fabrics scorched by the sun result in a blend of vibrant and faded colours.

PHOTO: FITBIT

FITBIT

The global fitness wearables brand's lightest smartwatch Versa ($318) offers a comfortable design and a new dashboard that simplifies how you access your health and fitness data.

Advanced health and fitness features such as 24/7 heart rate tracking, on-screen workouts and automatic sleep stages tracking meet smart features such as quick replies on Android, wallet-free payments on Fitbit Versa Special Edition and on-device music - all with a battery life that lasts longer than four days.

Fitbit has also unveiled new female health tracking on the Versa to help women track their menstrual cycle, view holistic health data in one place and better understand connections to their overall health.

Fitbit Versa is now available at Axtro Sports, Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Harvey Norman, Metro, e-Gadgets and Lazada.