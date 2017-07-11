Fashion fun with her family

Dee Hsu was in town last Friday for an iRoo event.

Dee Hsu, popularly known as Xiao S, is fast becoming a fashion force in front of the camera. Her influence even trickles down to her three young daughters.

The witty Taiwanese TV host-actress was in town last Friday for Taiwanese fashion brand iROO's seventh anniversary and launch of its limited edition T-shirt. Hsu is iRoo's brand ambassador.

Hsu entertained the local media with stories of how her daughters Elly, Lily and Alice - who are 11, nine and five, respectively - recently upped their game when it came to dressing up, ditching their "kiddie clothes".

The 39-year-old told The New Paper in Mandarin: "They have a lot of expectations now... they don't want to wear shirts with cartoons like Frozen characters on them any more.

"They will tell me, 'I want to wear what you wear', and I usually go for dull-coloured clothes paired with leggings."

The daughter with the most similar style to Hsu's would be the eldest, Elly.

Hsu said: "Both of us like oversized T-shirts and earrings. Sometimes, she even wears my clothes and says it looks better on her.

"I think one's attitude is key when it comes to exuding confidence and reflecting one's personality."

Hsu favours iRoo's new sportswear collection.

Currently only available in Taiwan, it reportedly boasts a whitening effect.

Hsu said that when wearing the whole set from this particular line, she does not have to worry about getting a tan while brisk walking with her Taiwanese businessman-husband, whom she has been married to for 12 years.

When asked if she would allow her daughters to participate in fashion shows, like how Chinese singer Faye Wong's 11-year-old daughter recently walked at her first fashion event, Hsu said her youngest, Alice, is quite suited for the stage.

Hsu said: "Just this year, she had already walked for a charity fashion show...

"In time to come, I might also have a commemorative fashion event for the four of us."

As for what's next on the acting front, Hsu - who was last seen in this year's film comedy Didi's Dream - wants a change.

Instead of roles that show off her lively and cheerful side, she hopes to try out "darker" parts.

She said: "Hopefully, I can have a more gloomy role, like a murderer or ghost in a horror movie."