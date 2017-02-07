Fashion's bright young things
Children of famous faces following in their parents' footsteps
They say money can't buy you happiness. But when you happen to be the beautiful offspring of celebrities, it seems you can be anything you want to be.
Life can be so unfair, but these kids are making a big name for themselves, snagging campaigns and modelling for the biggest names in fashion.
Here are some of the young ones taking the world by storm:
ANWAR HADID
Instagram Followers: 1.1 million
Brand: Zadig & Voltaire
When did it start: 2017
The little brother of famous models Gigi and Bella Hadid has caught the eye of the fashion world, leading him to follow in his sisters' footsteps.
The 17-year-old signed on with IMG Models last year and recently graced the pages of British Vogue together with Gigi, 21. He also became the face of Parisian fashion brand Zadig & Voiltaire with Bella, 20.
BRANDON THOMAS LEE
Instagram Followers: 53,400
Parents: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Brand: Dolce & Gabbana
When did it start: October 2016
Platinum blond hair, striking bright eyes and a full-on resemblance to his father - it's no wonder that the fashion industry took notice of the 21-year-old rising star.
Lee, alongside other celebrity children such as Rafferty Law and Presley Gerber, starred in the Italian fashion house's #DGMillennials spring-summer 2017 men's fashion campaign, which was shot in Capri. He also walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion show.
KAIA GERBER
Instagram Followers: 1 million
Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Brand: Marc Jacobs Beauty
When did it start: September 2016
Gerber is making waves in the fashion industry at the tender age of 15. The teen, who inherited her supermodel mum's stunning features, has been rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in the industry from a young age.
She scored her first Vogue cover at 14, beating her mother to it by two years.
Gerber caught the eye of Marc Jacobs, who saw a picture of her taken by Kendall Jenner, and is now the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty's Spring 2017 campaign.
LILY-ROSE DEPP
Instagram Followers: 2.5 million
Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Brand: Chanel
When did it start: November 2015
This fresh-faced 17-year-old is following in her mother's supermodel footsteps, becoming Karl Lagerfeld's muse just like Paradis did many years ago.
Depp landed her first campaign with the Parisian luxury brand, modelling its Pearl eyewear collection. She followed this up by becoming the face of Chanel's new scent, Chanel No.5 L'Eau, a year later.
She is no stranger to Lagerfeld, having met him when she was eight years old, according to Love magazine. She got her first modelling gig by opening Chanel's Metiers d'Arts show last December.
KYLIE JENNER
Instagram Followers: 85.2 million
Parents: Kris and Caitlyn (née Bruce) Jenner
Brand: Puma
When did it start: April 2016
The youngest sister of the Kardashian clan proved that she could be as successful as her siblings by signing a million-dollar deal with the sports label for their Spring/Summer women's training campaign, Fall 2016 collection and Swan Pack collection, flaunting her curves as Puma's ambassador.
Despite ruffling the feathers of her brother-in-law Kanye West, who is the spokesman for Adidas, the 19-year-old made the campaign a success and increased Puma's sales in the process.