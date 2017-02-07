Fashion's bright young things

They say money can't buy you happiness. But when you happen to be the beautiful offspring of celebrities, it seems you can be anything you want to be.

Life can be so unfair, but these kids are making a big name for themselves, snagging campaigns and modelling for the biggest names in fashion.

Here are some of the young ones taking the world by storm:

ANWAR HADID

Instagram Followers: 1.1 million

Brand: Zadig & Voltaire

When did it start: 2017

The little brother of famous models Gigi and Bella Hadid has caught the eye of the fashion world, leading him to follow in his sisters' footsteps.

The 17-year-old signed on with IMG Models last year and recently graced the pages of British Vogue together with Gigi, 21. He also became the face of Parisian fashion brand Zadig & Voiltaire with Bella, 20.

BRANDON THOMAS LEE

Instagram Followers: 53,400

Parents: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Brand: Dolce & Gabbana

When did it start: October 2016

Platinum blond hair, striking bright eyes and a full-on resemblance to his father - it's no wonder that the fashion industry took notice of the 21-year-old rising star.

Lee, alongside other celebrity children such as Rafferty Law and Presley Gerber, starred in the Italian fashion house's #DGMillennials spring-summer 2017 men's fashion campaign, which was shot in Capri. He also walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion show.

KAIA GERBER

Instagram Followers: 1 million

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Brand: Marc Jacobs Beauty

When did it start: September 2016

Gerber is making waves in the fashion industry at the tender age of 15. The teen, who inherited her supermodel mum's stunning features, has been rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in the industry from a young age.

She scored her first Vogue cover at 14, beating her mother to it by two years.

Gerber caught the eye of Marc Jacobs, who saw a picture of her taken by Kendall Jenner, and is now the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty's Spring 2017 campaign.

LILY-ROSE DEPP

Instagram Followers: 2.5 million

Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Brand: Chanel

When did it start: November 2015

This fresh-faced 17-year-old is following in her mother's supermodel footsteps, becoming Karl Lagerfeld's muse just like Paradis did many years ago.

Depp landed her first campaign with the Parisian luxury brand, modelling its Pearl eyewear collection. She followed this up by becoming the face of Chanel's new scent, Chanel No.5 L'Eau, a year later.

She is no stranger to Lagerfeld, having met him when she was eight years old, according to Love magazine. She got her first modelling gig by opening Chanel's Metiers d'Arts show last December.

KYLIE JENNER

Instagram Followers: 85.2 million

Parents: Kris and Caitlyn (née Bruce) Jenner

Brand: Puma

When did it start: April 2016

The youngest sister of the Kardashian clan proved that she could be as successful as her siblings by signing a million-dollar deal with the sports label for their Spring/Summer women's training campaign, Fall 2016 collection and Swan Pack collection, flaunting her curves as Puma's ambassador.

Despite ruffling the feathers of her brother-in-law Kanye West, who is the spokesman for Adidas, the 19-year-old made the campaign a success and increased Puma's sales in the process.