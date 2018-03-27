Feel tough and cool with new watch and fitness outfit

CASIO

The Japanese electronics brand has introduced the latest addition to its Baby-G line of women's shock-resistant watches, based on the concept of being "tough and cool".

The BGA-190KT ($249) is a collaboration model inspired by a globe-trotting Hello Kitty and is available in black and white.

The base model for the collaboration model is the BGA-190, which is popular among avid travellers for its Dual Dial World Time feature, which simultaneously shows the time in two cities.

The BGA-190KT is designed to inspire travel, extending to the special packaging that includes a box styled like a suitcase.

The watches are now available at G-Factory stores at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Ion Orchard.

COACH

Originally called the Rural Free Delivery (RFD) Mailbox Bag, the latest Mailbox Bag is taken from the US fashion brand's archives and reinterpreted with elements from the Spring 2018 collection designed by Stuart Vevers.

Crafted in bold colours and rich burnished leathers, the Spring 2018 Coach x Keith Haring Mailbox Bag is customised by Vevers with prairie hardware and an exclusive printed lining that combines artist Haring's iconic illustrations with florals from Coach's design library.

The bag comes in two sizes, Mailbox Bag 24 and Mailbox Bag 35 (from $850), and is now available at all Coach stores.

REEBOK

The sporting apparel giant recently announced a partnership with Israel actress and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Sharing the common belief that fitness should be accessible to all, she joins Reebok's growing coalition of women - including Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid and Victoria Beckham - as part of the brand's bolstered commitment to empowering women worldwide.

Featured on Gadot is Reebok's SS18 training products, including Speed Her TR ($159), Lux Tights ($99) and Hero Strong Bra ($69).

The collection is now available at all Reebok stores and selected Royal Sporting House stores.