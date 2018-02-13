Fifty Shades Freed dress joins list of best movie wedding gowns

When it comes to the movies, nothing screams happily-ever-after more than the lead actress walking down the aisle in a wedding gown. Here are five memorable big-screen dresses that wowed during the vows.

FIFTY SHADES FREED (2018)

Currently showing here, the third and final chapter of the erotic romance trilogy, which topped the North American box office over the weekend with US$38.8 million (S$51.4 million), opens with Anastasia Steele in a custom Chantilly lace tulle-sheath gown by Monique Lhuillier. It brilliantly captures her beauty and vulnerability as she exchanges vows with her BDSM-inclined billionaire boyfriend Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

Long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder with an illusion open back and a trail of lace-covered buttons, it exudes femininity and sophistication.

A cathedral-length tulle veil with appliques of Chantilly lace adds glamour to Anastasia's entrance by complementing the gown's classic, ethereal and effortless silhouette - a hallmark of Lhuillier's pieces.

Lhuillier said in a statement: "I was so delighted to be asked to design an iconic wedding dress for the character of Anastasia Steele for this climactic chapter of the Fifty Shades Of Grey series.

"Further building on the success of the showstopping look I designed for the masquerade ball in 2017's Fifty Shades Darker, it was a wonderful experience to be involved in this production. Once the wedding gown hits the big screen, I know this timeless design will live forever."

THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE (2013)

Fans will forever remember the moment when Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) wedding gown became a fiery foreshadowing of her uprising.

Indonesian designer Tax Saverio layered the frothy gown with chiffon ruffles for a grandiose silhouette and created the Swarovski crystal-laden bodice.

The feathers on the waist and shoulder are reminiscent of the movie's mockingjay bird while upward metal pieces signify "fire and flames", said Catching Fire's costume designer Trish Summerville to The Hollywood Reporter.

A bold and dramatic piece, it was almost a pity to see it burn.

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN - PART 1 (2011)

There are many things to dislike about the vampire-centric Twilight movies but Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) vintage-inspired wedding gown is not one of them.

Handmade using satin and Chantilly lace, it has a cheeky illusion open back that is lined with 152 buttons and accentuates the wearer's curves.

Featuring a plain design, it exudes "timeless sophistication" that represents Swan's "introduction into womanhood", designer Carolina Herrera told Vogue magazine. It took her and four seamstresses over six months to finish it.

Celebrity news website TMZ reported in 2011 that retailers saw many obsessive Twilight fans lie about being engaged just to try on wedding dress manufacturer-retailer Alfred Angelo's replicas of it when they were released.

BRIDE WARS (2009)

The rom-com may not have withstood the test of time, but at least the dress did - and made it to many a bride-to-be's mood board.

Liv's (Kate Hudson) strapless tulle ball gown by Vera Wang easily outshines her friend-turned-rival Emma's (Anne Hathaway) humble, simple one.

Bride Wars' costume designer Karen Patch told Brides magazine: "The idea for Liv's dress was that she was the iconic bride on the top of the wedding cake. She was the bride who could have anything she wanted."

Hence, Wang created a sleek, elegant look in line with Liv's sharp personality.

SEX AND THE CITY (2008)

Exactly 10 years on, the gown Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wore during her ill-fated wedding to her no-show groom Mr Big is still considered one of the most iconic ones of the silver screen.

In 2009, recreations of the Vivienne Westwood classic sold out in mere hours on fashion website Net-a-Porter, which "saw it disappear almost instantly as Carrie and Westwood fans alike fought for the gown", according to British Vogue.

A high-fashion sculptural piece, the frock blends sultry with sophisticated, with its revealing but elegant bodice.

The good news for Bradshaw wannabes is that it became part of Westwood's bridal collection. The bad news? It is available only at the London and New York stores and is beyond most of our budgets.