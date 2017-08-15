Fret knot, tame that frizz in seven steps

Change your haircare routine and get those tresses under control.

Whether you've got fine straight hair or coarser curls, there is one problem we all have in common: tangled knots.

We put our hair through damaging situations that leave it rough, frizzy, or downright brittle.

To reduce the tangle, you need to treat your hair right, and work on getting it as healthy and smooth as possible. That means using the right products and techniques, and avoiding the biggest damaging mistakes.

CONDITION YOUR HAIR

Conditioning your hair is a crucial step you quite frankly cannot afford to skip.

Even if you don't leave it in your hair for three to five minutes, a minute of conditioning is better than none at all.

Take the time to use a more intensive hair mask once a week. And rinse your hair with cold water at the end of your shower to close up those hair cuticles.

TRY A LEAVE-IN PRODUCT

You should also use a leave-in serum, cream or spray that will condition and detangle your hair. Sprays are the easiest because they're lightweight and won't make your hair feel greasy.

DON'T BRUSH WET HAIR

Your hair is at its most fragile when wet. One of the easiest ways we damage our hair is mechanical damage, which happens when we brush our hair. Use too much force and you can cause a big amount of damage.

If you must detangle wet hair, use a wide-tooth comb. Work in some leave-in conditioner or spray before tackling it with a comb for the smoothest results. And always start combing from the ends of your hair and work your way up to the roots.

NEVER RUB WITH TOWEL

Don't vigorously towel-dry as it is damaging. Sure, it gets your hair drier faster, but it also creates a lot of friction that roughs up the cuticles of your hair which only makes the frizz worse.

To dry your hair with a towel, blot or squeeze out the water instead. You can also use an old T-shirt or microfiber towel - both are more gentle and effective.

INVEST IN TANGLE TEEZER

When we first heard about this brush specifically made for detangling hair, we were sceptical. But soon after the Tangle Teezer launched, it was making waves.

The Tangle Teezer. ST FILE PHOTO

It is a marvellous invention for all hair lengths. It has soft pointed plastic bristles that somehow detangle without tugging on your hair excessively.

The brushes come in a travel-friendly compact design with a protective cap you can slot in to keep the bristles from getting damaged in transit. And now there is even a full-on hair brush version, handle and all.

BRUSH BEFORE BED

Our hair tangles a fair bit when we sleep, so making sure to brush it out before bed makes things easier in the morning.

You can also leave in a lightweight hair oil before bed so it can work into your hair overnight. Want to give your hair the most TLC (tender loving care) while you sleep? Get a silk pillowcase.

PRE-SHAMPOO TREATMENT

If you have really damaged or coarse hair, add this extra step to your routine. We love a good hair oil, applied liberally to the bottom half of our hair 30 minutes to an hour before washing.

This helps smooth and condition your hair as well as prevent it from absorbing too much water, which is a good thing. More moisture absorption causes hair to expand, and the expanding and contracting hair shaft puts stress on your hair.

This story first appeared on www.herworldplus.com