Fuss-free skincare tips for busy women

One thing that ranks low on most of our to-do lists is a complicated and time-consuming skincare routine.

But really, all you need are 10 easy rules to ensure that your skin is glowing and you're not looking old before your time.

USE SUNSCREEN

Use sunscreen all day and reapply every few hours if you're outdoors a lot. For best results, get one with at least SPF 30 and one that protects your skin against UVA and UVB rays.

EXFOLIATE REGULARLY

This process leads to brighter skin and is hugely beneficial, especially as you get older and your skin sheds less of the dead cells that make it look dull. There is no need to spend much time on this - just scrub your face with an exfoliator once or twice a week.

STAY HYDRATED

Drink enough water to sufficiently hydrate your skin - between 2 to 2½ litres a day is recommended. Drinking water also reduces skin puffiness.

STAY FRESH WITH FACE MIST

You don't need to have dry skin to use a facial mist. This product replenishes and protects your skin from the elements.

But too much will dry your skin instead - just a couple of times a day is enough. And if possible, get one with extra moisturising properties.

KNOW YOUR SKIN TYPE

Once you know your skin type, you can buy products most suited to your skin. Visit a dermatologist or the beauty aisle at a department store and get advice from experts.

EAT RIGHT

Keep your skin looking healthy by stocking up on anti-inflammatory foods and those that contain a lot of antioxidants. Foods that are good for your skin include blueberries, green vegetables (spinach, broccoli and kale), salmon, avocados and olive oil. (See report above.)

GET ORGANISED

Stick with a few products so you won't feel overwhelmed just looking at them, then make sure they are neatly organised.

SLEEP WELL, SLEEP ENOUGH

Sleep for at least seven to eight uninterrupted hours each night.

ALWAYS REMOVE MAKE-UP

Never go to sleep with your make-up on. Give yourself five minutes every night to cleanse and moisturise your face. If you can't even afford that time, keep a pack of cleansing wipes next to your bed so you can at least wipe off your make-up before you go to sleep.

CHOOSE MULTITASKERS

Look for products that have more than one function, such as a tinted moisturiser or a mascara that lengthens, so you won't have to spend so much time using different products on your face.

