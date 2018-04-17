Futuristic fashion feted at Icon Ball

When the lights dimmed at Shangri-La Hotel's Island Ballroom, local socialite Susanna Kangbecame the brightest star at the annual Icon Ball.

This year's gala was themed The Future Is Here, and more than 300 guests from Singapore high society celebrated Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine Icon's 13th anniversary last Friday.

Donning a custom cream-coloured jumpsuit, Madam Kang turned heads when she turned on the multi-coloured light-emitting diode (LED) lights lining her outfit.

The 55-year-old, who was named one the top 20 best dressed women of the night, told The New Paper: "My inspiration is 'science meets arts', and I believe future fashion pushes boundaries."

BATTERIES

The lights, powered by two batteries concealed in a pocket in her jumpsuit, were the brainchild of local fashion designer Alfie Leong. A white hexagonal 3D-printed shoulder piece was added to complete the futuristic look.

Socialite Susanna Kang in her bright jumpsuit, TNP PHOTOS: ALVIN HO

When asked if the outfit was uncomfortable, Madam Kang - who said it is "either pyjamas or drama" for her - added that the discomfort was a given but the batteries were not heavy.

She said: "...I love to be a fashion disruptor. I have the confidence, and I enjoy the fun of doing away with norms."

Others who also snagged places in the top 20 include local lawyer and film producer Tan Min-Li, who was attending the Icon ball for the sixth time, American socialite-writer Paige Parker, and local mother-daughter socialite duo Jamie Chua and Calista Cuaca.

Lawyer-film producer Tan Min-Li in a holographic two-piece, TNP PHOTOS: ALVIN HO

Miss Tan donned a blue sequinned asymmetrical draped top with matching trousers from British designer Halpern's Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Describing it as "space-age sleek", she chose to make a statement by wearing the $3,700 holographic two-piece instead of the usual gown.

US socialite-writer Paige Parker donned a rose gold custom gown TNP PHOTOS: ALVIN HO

Miss Tan said: "The future is all about (female) empowerment. I thought wearing a black-tie look to a ball would be liberating."

Ms Parker, 49, who is married to US businessman and investor Jim Rogers, bucked the mostly metallic silver trend with her rose gold custom gown by Singapore-based French couture designer Nicolas Laville, saying it was meant to "take (her) to the next level".

Socialite Jamie Chua (above) and her daughter, Miss Calista Cuaca, in matching outfits. . TNP PHOTOS: ALVIN HO

There are an estimated 1,000 gilded leaves attached to the gown. Ms Parker had been working closely with Laville to conceptualise the idea since December last year.

She said: "His creation shows nature and the future merging seamlessly, embracing each other.

"The strong neckline reflects power and strength, while the hourglass cut offers a touch of femininity. Past, present and future coexist boldly yet effortlessly."

She paired it with a Sylvia Toledano clutch and gold Hermes cuffs.

Ms Parker said: "I chose these cuffs because they make me feel like Wonder Woman fighting for peace."

Also making their mark were Ms Chua, 44, and her 19-year-old daughter.

Miss Cuaca, who was attending the ball for the first time, sashayed down the ballroom in a silver sequinned ostrich feathered Rami Kadi couture skirt, matching her mum.

Ms Chua, who took four hours to get ready, said: "Our inspiration was something futuristic and reflective, with a touch of femininity.

"I thought it was fun to 'twin' looks with my daughter. Don't we look like sisters?"

Her ensemble included a $20,000 Chanel rocket bag, Gucci heels, two solitaire diamond rings and a diamond Richard Mills watch.

She also styled Miss Cuaca with a $17,000 Chanel movie camera bag and diamond earrings from local jewellery designer Jessie Foo Yuli.