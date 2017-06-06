G-Dragon an artist of music and style

If there's someone who can earn the title of a walking artwork, it's G-Dragon.

The South Korean singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong, has come a long way since his days in K-pop band Big Bang and impacted the world of fashion with his ever-changing style that can sometimes raise some eyebrows.

With his style being one of the most talked-about topics among fashion magazines and websites, the 28-year-old is not only a celebrity, but an artist in his own right, capturing the eyes of luxury fashion houses such as Chanel and Givenchy.

Here are five of G-Dragon's signature looks:

One of G-Dragon’s signature looks: Eyeliner. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/@XXXIBGDRGN

SMOKEY-EYE/EYELINER

G-Dragon's eyes are striking, and they are made even more prominent with his black eyeliner, as can be seen in almost every music video, photoshoot or concert of his.

Eyeliner was a thing with Western "emo" punk bands. G-Dragon took the trend and gave the bands a run for their money, making it into a look that's more fierce.

One of G-Dragon’s signature looks: Androgynous. PHOTO: YOUTUBE/@VOGUE KOREA

ANDROGYNOUS

"... I'm having fun seeing the new styles and trying new various styles."

This is a step that is a little too scary for celebrities to dip their feet into, but G-Dragon manages to inject the perfect amount of femininity and masculinity into his clothes.

He has also tried his hand at lipsticks and Rihanna-like huge fur coats, pushing the boundaries of his iconic style.

In an interview with Dazed Magazine in March, he said: "There's a phenomenon of the line and conflict between self-confidence and embarrassment narrowing."

One of G-Dragon’s signature looks: Sunglasses. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/@XXXIBGDRGN

SUNGLASSES

When he's not sporting the black rings around his eyes, G-Dragon will be seen masking his eyes with sunglasses, which seriously brought back vibes from the 1990s to early 2000s.

One of G-Dragon’s signature looks: Versatile. PHOTO: YOUTUBE/@BIGBANG

VERSATILITY

From hip hop to classy to just plain crazy, G-Dragon easily changes his style with the flip of a switch.

Even if he wears a suit, there will always be an element of G-Dragon-ness, such as an ear-cuff or neon accessories.

He added in the Dazed Magazine interview: "I think Korean style is becoming more and more diverse, and people are starting to gain a lot of interest, so I'm having fun seeing the new styles and trying new various styles."

One of G-Dragon’s signature looks: Wacky hair. PHOTO: YOUTUBE/@BIGBANG

WACKY HAIR

Another trait that fans associate him with is his hair style.

It doesn't come as a surprise that G-Dragon has tried almost every hairstyle and colour known to man to complement his versatile persona, be it for a music video or an everyday look.

He has sported hairstyles such as luscious bright orange tresses longer than Rapunzel's, yellow cornrows and a simple blond undercut.

