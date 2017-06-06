G-Dragon an artist of music and style
South Korean singer G-Dragon's ever-changing style has made him both a celebrity and an artist
If there's someone who can earn the title of a walking artwork, it's G-Dragon.
The South Korean singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong, has come a long way since his days in K-pop band Big Bang and impacted the world of fashion with his ever-changing style that can sometimes raise some eyebrows.
With his style being one of the most talked-about topics among fashion magazines and websites, the 28-year-old is not only a celebrity, but an artist in his own right, capturing the eyes of luxury fashion houses such as Chanel and Givenchy.
Here are five of G-Dragon's signature looks:
SMOKEY-EYE/EYELINER
G-Dragon's eyes are striking, and they are made even more prominent with his black eyeliner, as can be seen in almost every music video, photoshoot or concert of his.
Eyeliner was a thing with Western "emo" punk bands. G-Dragon took the trend and gave the bands a run for their money, making it into a look that's more fierce.
ANDROGYNOUS
"... I'm having fun seeing the new styles and trying new various styles."
This is a step that is a little too scary for celebrities to dip their feet into, but G-Dragon manages to inject the perfect amount of femininity and masculinity into his clothes.
He has also tried his hand at lipsticks and Rihanna-like huge fur coats, pushing the boundaries of his iconic style.
In an interview with Dazed Magazine in March, he said: "There's a phenomenon of the line and conflict between self-confidence and embarrassment narrowing."
SUNGLASSES
When he's not sporting the black rings around his eyes, G-Dragon will be seen masking his eyes with sunglasses, which seriously brought back vibes from the 1990s to early 2000s.
VERSATILITY
From hip hop to classy to just plain crazy, G-Dragon easily changes his style with the flip of a switch.
Even if he wears a suit, there will always be an element of G-Dragon-ness, such as an ear-cuff or neon accessories.
He added in the Dazed Magazine interview: "I think Korean style is becoming more and more diverse, and people are starting to gain a lot of interest, so I'm having fun seeing the new styles and trying new various styles."
WACKY HAIR
Another trait that fans associate him with is his hair style.
It doesn't come as a surprise that G-Dragon has tried almost every hairstyle and colour known to man to complement his versatile persona, be it for a music video or an everyday look.
He has sported hairstyles such as luscious bright orange tresses longer than Rapunzel's, yellow cornrows and a simple blond undercut.
FYI
WHAT: G-DRAGON 2017 WORLD TOUR <ACT III, M.O.T.T.E> IN SINGAPORE
WHEN: June 24, 8pm & June 25, 6pm
WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium
TICKETS: $148 to $348 from www.sportshubtix.sg or all SingPost Outlets