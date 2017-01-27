Get fancy this festive season

PUMA

THE SWAN PACK COLLECTION

PHOTO : PUMA

Puma's latest collection in collaboration with the New York City Ballet is a follow-up from the brand's Do You campaign.

Swan Packis inspired by the graceful strength of ballet.

Featuring a black-and-white colour palette, iridescent materials and feather prints, the swan-inspired details are seen in its shoes, sportswear and clothes.

The collection lands in Puma stores at Bugis+, Paragon, Vivocity, and authorised retailers from Feb 1.

LEVI'S

501 SKINNY

PHOTOS: LEVI'S

The popular 501 Jeans from Levi's introduces a new addition to the family with a slimmer leg, the 501 Skinny.

The button fly and classic look are still kept true to the 501 Original.

There is something for both men and women in this collection.

You can choose from different washes with either non-stretch or low stretch styles.

Prices start from $119.90, and the jeans will be available in stores from March.

PRADA

MINIMAL BAROQUE

PHOTOS: PRADA

Prada revisits its Minimal Baroque sunglasses with three new styles. The sunglasses, which were launched in 2011, were popular due to the intricate curves of the flowers and foliage motifs from the Baroque period.

Now, the designs are made into single and streamlined gestures. The SPR23N model has been revamped with deliberate contrasts and a wide profile.

This collection is available at Prada boutiques and selected retailers. Prices range from $460 to $660.