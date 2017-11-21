Get ready to glow this year-end

CREME SIMON

The French natural skincare brand has opened its first flagship store in Singapore at OUE Downtown 1, bringing to life its 157-year heritage in a boutique inspired by a 1920s Paris apothecary's apartment.

In The Bathroom, one of the boutique's three sections, try the signature brightening skincare range ($25 to $129), which is made from 100 per cent botanical extracts and specially adapted to suit Singapore's hot and humid climate.

Alternatively, check out The Workshop, where you can sip on a cup of the label's natural wellness tea or grab some supplements - Dynamist Feel, Beaute Look or Detente Rest ($40 to $48) - which improve mental alertness, skin and hair, and help with jet lag.

CANVAS

Nourish your physical and mental well-being with this Australian beauty brand, which carries aromatherapy, skincare and bodycare products.

Blended using a deep fusion of products including Australian sandalwood, bladderwrack and frangipani absolute, the Perfect White Renew range focuses on restoring skin luminosity and giving you a more radiant look.

The Brightening Concentrate ($158 for 40ml) is infused with licorice root, vitamin C and bladderwrack, and it inhibits hyper pigmentation and reduces dark spots and discolouration.

The Brightening Eye Treatment ($119 for 15ml) is an oil-free and fast-penetrating serum containing vitamin B3, licorice root and seaweed extract, which reduces dark circles and puffiness.

Free from parabens, sulfates and propylene glycol, the range is available on Lazada Singapore.

COVO

The Japanese hair salon is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a sure-win lucky dip for every customer at its two Singapore branches - Outram Park and Katong - from now until Nov 30.

The first 200 customers at each branch during the period will also receive an additional gift, and new customers will enjoy 20 per cent off some services.

Covo prides itself on bespoke hair treatments and services by well trained hairstylists with 10 to 15 years of experience.

Accommodating a maximum of seven customers at any time, the salon also uses carbonated spring water in shampooing, steaming and hair washing, which helps clarify the scalp and increase blood circulation for better hair growth.