Get stylish

CASIO SINGAPORE

This sleek iridescent pearl white camera will take your selfies to the next level.

The next generation addition to Casio's TR range of selfie-oriented compact digital cameras, the limited edition EXILIM EX-TR80 in pearl white ($1,299) comes with highly customisable Make-Up Mode settings and an extensive range of Skin Tone presets to deliver consistently beautiful complexions.

The limited edition model is exclusive to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, with only 100 pieces available here. It also comes with a pouch adorned with crystals from Swarovski and a detachable bracelet.

It is available for pre-order at Comex 2017 at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre, Level 4, Booth 8117, from tomorrow to Sept 3.

LONGCHAMP

The French luxury leather goods brand has released a new line of bags that transitions any outfit from daytime to evening seamlessly.

The enamel-finished wax seal, signature hardware and iconic clasp featured in the Mademoiselle Longchamp collection (from $630 to $1,955) show off the refined craftsmanship.

Stylish and sassy, it comes in sensual calfskin punctuated with an edgy perforated motif.

The range will be available exclusively from tomorrow to Sept 15 at the new Longchamp boutique at Paragon #02-40/41, and at all Longchamp boutiques from Sept 16.

KEDS X RIFLE PAPER CO.

Partnering with international lifestyle company Rifle Paper Co., the US footwear brand will utilise iconic prints (Queen Anne Nine Iron, Birch Floral, Herb Garden and Queen Anne Natural) to update the classic Keds sneakers (the Champion, the Kickstart and the Triple Decker slip-on) in its four-piece collection.

Apart from the high-cut sneakers, the rest of the Keds x Rifle Paper Co. collection (from $99 to $129) is available now from The Social Foot and Robinsons stores.