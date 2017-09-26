Get your bling on

JIMMY CHOO

Featuring fairy-tale-worthy Swarovski crystal-embellished pumps and beautiful evening bags, the Cinderella collection from the Britain-based fashion brand is for those seeking the ultimate princess moment.

It includes the Cinderella shoe line (from $5,195), where each shoe is made to order and decorated with more than 7,000 dazzling Swarovski crystals.

Also check out the Cloud Clutch ($3,495), a structured box clutch encrusted with Swarovski crystals.

The Jimmy Choo Cinderella collection is now available - in shimmering black, golden mix and crystal hues - at all Jimmy Choo outlets here.

VERSACE

The Italian luxury fashion label has released its 21st-century take on the structured frame bag. Called the DV One (pictured, from $3,620), it is crafted from box calf, which contrasts with the suede that lines the outside of its two pockets.

The bags are available in four designs and three sizes. Pick one where the leather and suede matches, or show your personality by carrying a bag with contrasting colours.

It is now available at Versace boutiques in Singapore and on versace.com

HARDY HARDY

The diffusion line of US fashion brand Ed Hardy, which features local celebrities Fann Wong and Lee Teng as its ambassadors (both pictured), has opened its first flagship boutique in South-east Asia at Ion Orchard, #B1-23.

Spanning 1,200 sq ft, the new store will stock the latest men's and women's collections, as well as the limited-edition Ion Orchard exclusive, the Swarovski crystal-embellished skull T-shirt ($169).

In addition to the brand's iconic skull motif, the T-shirt also features the words Hardy Hardy Singapore printed on the back.