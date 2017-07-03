Getting into shape for the big stage

Feel good, look good.

Mr Benedict Chia, strength and conditioning coach of B-Fit Gym, wants the women participating in this year's Miss Universe Singapore contest to realise that they can be beautiful "by training and eating in a healthy, positive way".

Which is why B-Fit Gym has become an official sponsor of the prestigious beauty pageant.

B-Fit Gym, which was founded in January, specialises in weight loss, strength and conditioning, gaining lean muscle mass and post-rehabilitation training.

For this pageant, B-Fit will be helping Miss Universe Singapore hopefuls get into shape before they strut their stuff on the catwalk.

To achieve that, B-Fit will implement a training and eating plan for the girls.

Said Mr Chia, 27: "To burn off excess belly fat, the girls will need customised diet plans to control their meal portions, and a structured training programme, which will focus on various exercises to burn calories as well as strengthen their bodies."

Planks and crunches are among the effective ways to transform a flabby tummy.

Another problem area that many face is the thighs.

Mr Chia said: "To strengthen and sculpt their thighs, the girls should focus on the squat and lunge, two fundamental exercises for leg development.

"Similar to the belly, burning body fats on the thigh area would require a smart nutrition and training strategy."

Besides helping its clients tone up their muscles, B-Fit also "differentiates itselfby catering to those who have had injuries and require active rehabilitation to recover and improve their mobility and strength".

B-FIT GYM'S FIVE-STEP, FULL-BODY 'BEAUTY QUEEN' WORKOUT ROUTINE

STEP 1

To do the crab walk, you have to bend your knees halfway while stabilising the hips, knees and shoulders.

Move from side to side in that position for 30 seconds.

You can place a resistance band on your knees or just below them to add resistance.

STEP 2

You can do squat jumps after warming up. Ensure that your thighs are parallel to the ground during the squat position before jumping.

You can do this for five to 10 minutes, repeating for 30 seconds and having 15 seconds of rest in between. This is to exercise the lower part of your body and to get your heart rate up.

STEP 3

The static lunge is done with both legs straightened at first - one foot forward and the other back.

Next, move your body up and down by bending and straightening your knees. You should feel the burn in your glutes, core and quads. This improves balance and control, which are essential for the catwalk.

STEP 4

Crunches have to be done with your back pressed fully against the ground.Raise your upper torso from the mat and towards the knees. Mr Chia said: "Remember not to bring your knees towards your elbows because that would be counter-productive."

STEP 5

To perform the up-and-down plank, go into push-up position. Next, rest one elbow on the ground, then the other. Revert to push-up position before repeating the steps.

Mr Chia said: "This workout is similar to Tabata training, which is a workout based on time, intensity and efficiency."