Gifts for the special lady

CITIZEN

CITIZEN L AMBILUNA

The Japanese watch brand has launched the Citizen L Ambiluna watch for women, which includes the brand's unique technology known as Eco-Drive that powers the watches using only light.

Designed by Sou Fujimoto, the watch ($2,803.40) features a frosted sapphire glass and a super titanium case with specially-woven traditional kimono fabric called Nishijin for the bands.

There are only 1,000 of these watches available. You can get them at the Marina Bay Sands Citizen stores.

CLARKS

AUTUMN WINTER 2016

The collection has an impressive line-up of boots, such as the Carlita Quinn ankle boots ($199) with its Chelsea boot silhouette, elastic gussets, and Cushion Soft technology that makes the 8cm heel even more comfortable.

PHOTOS: CLARKS

Clarks also designed ankle-strapped heels that are versatile for every occasion, such as the Curtain Crush in bronze metallic ($239), which is a revisited design for 2016.

The Autumn Winter 2016 collection is available at Clarks ION, JEM, Paragon and Suntec City.

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ANOTHERLOVES

SAINT LAURENT

YSL MONOGRAM EARRINGS

Anthony Vaccarello, the new creative director for French luxury house Saint Laurent, showcased a line of the brand's classic YSL logo monogrammed earrings for his debut collection.

The earrings, made popular in the 80s, can be removed and rearranged according to the wearer's liking.

Prices range from $660 to $1,130 and they will be available in stores from next month.