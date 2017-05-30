Girl Power with Wonder Woman-inspired buys

MELISSA

As part of its Fall/Winter 2017: Fly Girl collection, eco-friendly Brazilian shoe label Melissa celebrates female empowerment, strength and freedom with the new Melissa Glam + Wonder Woman pointy-toe flats ($150). It pays homage to the legendary figure's comeback to the big screen here tomorrow.

The Melissa Glam + Wonder Woman flats are available in three shades of metallic bronze, silver and gold, and features the comic book illustration of Wonder Woman on the shoe vamp.

The heroine's emblematic metal bracelets are also showcased in the form of a delicate lateral application.

The flats will be available at all MDREAMS boutiques, selected retailers and online at mdreams.com.sg from Thursday.

DC SUPER HEROES STORE

Wonder Woman merchandise can be found at DC Super Heroes Stores islandwide and at the Wonder Woman DC Super Heroes events.

Fans of the superhero can head to the Wonder Woman pop-up store at VivoCity's East Court 1, Level 1, from Thursday to June 18. Another Wonder Woman event will run from tomorrow to June 26 at Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Square.

Wonder Woman merchandise available include tees for men, women and children, with prices ranging from $59 to $79. Coaster sets ($10), phone cases ($49), wrist bangles ($69 to $99) and headphones ($139) are also available.

COTTON ON

Cotton On has released a limited edition range of tees and tanks, all priced at $19.95, featuring retro graphics adapted from the Wonder Woman comic books.

The range includes two tie-front tees in white and cobalt, two swing tanks and four graphic T-shirts.

The products are available at cottonon.com and in selected Cotton On stores.