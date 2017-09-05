Give your skin a glow

RMK X TARO HORIUCHI

The Japanese cosmetics line has partnered with Japanese fashion designer Taro Horiuchi to release a limited edition make-up collection to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The FFFuture (Fast Forward Future) collection (prices start from $25) features striking hues.

Comprising nail polish, eyeshadow, liquid eyeliner, cheek palette, cheek stick, lip gloss and lipstick, it is suitable for both warm and cool skin tones.

FFFuture Collection is now available at all RMK counters.

AVEENO

Less than a year since launching in Singapore, the US skincare brand is bolstering its range of moisturisers with the Aveeno Sheer Hydration ($16.90 for 350ml).

Tapping on the power of oats, it is dermatologist-recommended, non-greasy, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, which makes it perfect for keeping skin moisturised even in our tropical and humid environment.

Awarded the Best of Beauty in 2015 and 2016 by Allure magazine, the Aveeno Sheer Hydration is now available at supermarkets, personal care stores and the official Aveeno store on Lazada.

HADA LABO

Say goodbye to blemishes with the latest Hada Labo Blemish & Oil Control Hydrating Series.

This range from the Japanese skincare brand consists of afoaming wash ($15.90 for 160ml), a cleanser that deeply cleanses blemish-prone skin without stripping it of natural moisture and oils, and anon-sticky lotion ($22.90 for 170ml) that hydrates the deeper layers of the skin, fights blemishes and soothes inflammation.

It boasts plant extracts including chamomile, which is anti-inflammatory and contains active alpha bisabolol to soothe and heal troubled skin.

The series is available at Guardian, Watsons, Sasa, and selected NTUC FairPrice and departmental stores.