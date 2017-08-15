Go ahead, slip into something glamorous

Before becoming the Asia-Pacific chief executive of La Perla in 2014, Chiara Scaglia was CEO of the then-independent Chinese music label Gold Typhoon.

The 27-year-old's Instagram account is peppered with images of exotic destinations and out-takes from photocalls with La Perla's campaign girls Liu Wen and Mariacarla Boscano.

It all makes her out to be glamorous yet cool, a touch that she has brought to the Italian luxury lingerie house, where dad Silvio Scaglia is chairman.

Under her tenure, the 63-year-old brand has become a "full 360 fashion label" with accessories, menswear, couture and ready-to-wear, all sold at the brand's boutique in Takashimaya.

Or - as she put it when she was here for the store's opening in May - a brand with "something for everybody".

MET GALA

Couture was launched this February and offers the likes of the sheer, crystal-swathed gown Kendall Jenner wore to this year's Met Gala, with every piece handmade in Bologna.

For local customers, a tailor will measure you in-store (an order takes six to eight weeks to complete).

When asked to recommend a must-have, Ms Scaglia promptly suggested a piece from Maison, the signature range that is as big on sophisticated nightwear as it is on lingerie.

She said: "Women wear (the slips) as dresses because one is fully covered."

The brand's ready-to-wear is far from limited to lingerie-inspired styles though. The line, which makes up 20 per cent to 30 per cent of every collection, includes essentials such as pants and knit dresses. All have stretch and are wrinkle-resistant, she said.

A Fall/Winter 2017 highlight?

A corset jacket with a built-in bra and anatomical stitching.

"It will accentuate a woman's figure without constricting her," said Ms Scaglia.

"What I really admire is how we've transformed our insider knowledge of lingerie and the female body (into ready-to-wear)."

This article first appeared in Female magazine.