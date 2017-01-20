Granny scarves hit  Paris catwalk

It is time to raid granny's wardrobe.

The scarf knotted under the chin is back on the Paris catwalk. And the good news is that men can wear versions of them too.

Japanese designer Hiromichi Ochiai of Facetasm resurrected the domestic look for his autumn-winter menswear show.

He sent four female models down the runway in floral granny scarves in his mixed gender show.

The floral patterns in the scarves were picked up in hoodies for the boys, which were worn with face masks.The look came across as the sort of garb that might get you arrested in Paris or other European capitals living under the threat of terrorism.

The threat was present in the Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck's show, with all his models masked with colourful scarves that hid the face.

Some looked like rioters and others, hipster Tuaregs. Still more had shades of balaclava-ed SWAT team special forces operatives about them.