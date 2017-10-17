Head-to-toe fashion

ROBINSONS

Fall fashions are in full swing as the local department store chain introduces its range of new and exclusive brands for the Autumn/Winter 2017 season.

Look out for Italian footwear brand Premiata, Danish jeans label Blend, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker - the US actress' luxury shoe collection will be available exclusively at The Heeren from next month - and trend-setting favourite MO&Co.

Plus, the Personal Shopper Service has been expanded to its Raffles City store to provide more customers with a tailored retail experience that is effortless and accessible.

BOLON

The Chinese eyewear brand has opened its first boutique in Singapore at Wisma Atria. There, you can find its latest Spring/Summer 2017 collection for sunglasses ($159 to $259) and optics ($199 to $299). There is also a kids’ range ($90 for both sunglasses and optics).

The ultra-lightweight frames provide a good fit for Asian faces, and some sunglasses have polarised lenses, offering the best protection against the sun. Also available are new signature styles such as the 2017 special edition with double lens series.

PHOTO:ROBINSONS & MO&CO, BOLON, ASICS

ASICS x MITA

The Japanese athletic equipment and footwear company has teamed up with Tokyo retailer Mita Sneakers for the Megalodon shark-inspired Gel-Kenun Shinkai ($299).

The dark navy colour represents the creature lurking in the deep sea, with the tongue and heel tab styled like shark fins.

The sneakers are available at selected Asics stores.