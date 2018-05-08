Help mum sparkle on Mother's Day with new bling

SWAROVSKI

Swarovski’s Pierced Earring Jackets. PHOTO: SWAROVSKI

The Austria-based crystal jeweller's Mother's Day 2018 collection boasts an assortment of jewellery that appeals to all styles and personalities, ranging from modern monochrome designs to contemporary floral ones.

The highlight is the floral-inspired Latisha range that shines in a timeless black and white combination.

The Latisha Choker ($279) and Latisha Strandage Necklace ($399) feature a combination of different metal plating with black and white crystals.

The Latisha Pierced Earring Jackets ($189) are adorned with removable crystal pearl ear jackets and can be matched with or without the ear jackets to channel the asymmetrical earring trend.

The collection is now available at all Swarovski boutiques.

POH HENG

Embrace pendant. PHOTO: POH HENG

Local jeweller Poh Heng pays tribute to motherhood with its Mother's Day Embrace pendant ($900), featuring a classic design that is elegant.

Finished with a round centrepiece of brilliant diamonds surrounded by 18K gold curves, the pendant is interlinked with smaller rings of diamonds.

Embrace by Poh Heng is now available at all Poh Heng boutiques islandwide.

LEGOLD BY MAXI-CASH

LeGold TruGold Collection’s A Woman’s Grace ring and (right) A Mother’s Heart earrings. PHOTOS: MAXI-CASH

Show your mother how much you truly appreciate her with the local pawnbroking service's LeGold TruGold collection.

Its highlight is A Mother's Heart set, consisting of gold pendant necklaces (from $229) and earrings ($189) adorned with pearls or white gold.

The 916K Gold Locket Pendant ($229) can also be personalised with an image.

For purchases above $300, you will also receive a personalised special gift box that allows you to record your message of love.

The collection is now available at all Maxi-Cash stores.

LEE HWA JEWELLERY

Jade bangle, jade rings and black label ring. PHOTOS: LEE HWA JEWELLERY

Pamper your mother with the local jeweller's new Mother's Day collection (from $648), showcasing jade rings and bangles specially curated and designed with a modern and youthful spin.

These pieces are embellished with diamonds and rose gold, with subtle floral ringlets enveloping each piece. The collection also includes rings and pendants with different-coloured unheated sapphires.

The classic designs of the Forevermark Black Label, which comprises two rings and a necklace, feature the Forevermark diamonds' supreme levels of symmetry and a cushion cut that exhibits brilliance, fire and scintillation. The collection is available at selected Lee Hwa Jewellery boutiques.

PANDORA

Pandora’s Perfect Mum charm PHOTOS: PANDORA

The new Mother's Day collection by the Danish jewellery retailer celebrates the relationship between mother and child with three jewellery series: Mom & I, Language of Love and Bonds of Love.

Highlights include the Perfect Mum ($89) dangle in sterling silver with a heart-shaped soft pink crystal and lilac crystals from Mom & I, and the Brilliant Bow ($149) silver charm with clear cubic zirconia crystals from Bonds of Love.

You can also spell out your love with the sterling silver My Mom set ($159, usual price $218), with a dangle charm enhanced with beautiful pink and purple stones.

Pattern of Love bangle PHOTOS: PANDORA

From now to May 13, receive a limited-edition Pattern of Love bangle by spending a minimum of $230, while stocks last.

All products are available at Pandora stores and online.