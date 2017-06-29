Helping others after bettering themselves

"(Miss Universe Singapore) gave me a platform to promote this cause and gain sponsors." - Miss S. Sreeveena (above, learning about make-up from trainer Yvonne Tan), on promoting World Vision Singapore TNP FILE PHOTOS

Many people have the misconception that beauty pageant participants end up in catfights during the competition.

Miss S. Sreeveena told The New Paper that her experience at last year's Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) competition could not be more different.

The 25-year-old said: "I had so much fun with the girls when we did our shoot in Bintan, and we became one big family."

She still keeps in touch with some of the girls and occasionally meets with them.

But she took away more than just the cherished friendships.

The librarian, who sponsors two underprivileged children under World Vision Singapore, said MUS "gave me a platform to promote this cause and gain sponsors".

MUS also opened up many doors for her - Miss Sreeveena was offered a modelling contract and several acting opportunities.

She said: "I did not take them up in the end, because modelling was never really something I wanted to do."

"I realised that I did not have to win in order to give back to society." - Miss Patricia Eng (above, carrying a mattress during a charity drive for the elderly last year)

Another MUS alumna, Miss Shona Woo, 27, said the pageant got her hooked onto leading a healthy lifestyle.

"I never really worked out before the competition. Now, I am doing weight training and eating clean, which is new to me," said the part-time tutor, who also freelances as a model.

"I never thought I could do these things."

"No matter what kind of background the participants come from, there was still a lot to learn." - Miss Shona Woo (above)

Miss Woo added that MUS taught her plenty about what it takes to be a model.

"No matter what kind of background the participants come from, there was still a lot to learn," she said.

"I never had formal catwalk lessons, so learning how to work the catwalk was useful for me." The participants also discovered more about themselves.

Another participant, jewellery designer Patricia Eng, said: "The entire MUS experience was excellent.

"I learned a lot about myself, and I realised that even if I did not win, I will still do the things I had set out to do.

"I realised that I did not have to win in order to give back to society."

EXPERIENCE

The 28-year-old travelled to South Africa for wildlife conservation work last month, monitoring animals and their behaviour for three weeks.

Sharing some tips for MUS hopefuls, she said: "Be keen and have an open mind. Find your purpose and be yourself. Do not get too hung up about the competition.

"During my MUS journey, I was too focused and worried about everything.

"For instance, during the question and answer segment, I was so focused on having to speak proper English.

"You should relax and let the judges see you for all that you are."

Miss Sreeveena's advice: Don't be afraid of making mistakes.

For Miss Woo, the most important thing is to have fun. She said: "Just enjoy the entire experience and live in the moment."