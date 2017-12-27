Irfan, Ikhsan and Iman Fandi are cover stars

Harper's Bazaar Singapore celebrates kinship by welcoming the Fandis - Irfan, 20, Ikhsan, 18, and Iman, 17 - on its January 2018 cover.

The older children of football sensation Fandi Ahmad and top model Wendy Jacobs are poised to become Singapore's stars in sports and fashion.

Irfan was singled out by British newspaper The Guardian as "one of the top 40 young talents in the world of football".

Ikhsan, too, is settling into the role of striker on Young Lions FC.

The only girl among the five Fandi children - Ilhan, 14, and Iryan, 11, round up the family - Iman is also forging her own path, breaking into the modelling industry and juggling a psychology course at the same time.

