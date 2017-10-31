It takes two to make a thing go right

TOMMY HILFIGER X GIGI HADID

The American lifestyle brand has teamed up with supermodelGigi Hadid to create the Tommy x Gigi sunglasses style for fall 2017 ($255).

The collection celebrates the 90s by capturing the rebellious attitude that characterised the decade and putting a fresh twist on tradition.

The ultra lightweight gold metal frames feature a rock 'n' roll-inspired flat oval-shaped front with studs.

The temple tips are embellished with a denim effect.

The brand's signature ribbon detail is next to the Gigi Hadid laser-engraved logo on the left side.

The style is available with silver-mirrored or brown lenses at Universal Optical, 18, Tai Seng Street.

NORBREEZE GROUP X OLIVIA BURTON

Asian retail specialist Norbreeze Group has partnered with British accessories brand Olivia Burton.

This will see the brand’s vintage-inspired watches entering the Singapore market for the first time. The pieces feature intricate illustrations.

The Olivia Burton timepieces are available at selected retailers islandwide and on www.cocomi.sg. Prices start from $179.

ADIDAS CONSORTIUM X LIMITED EDT

Adidas Consortium has teamed up with the Singapore based retailer to present a luxury rendition of the Superstar.

Limited Edt takes the Superstar silhouette and reworks the model to pay homage to its Vault store, with the Adidas Consortium by Limited Edt Superstar ($219).

In burnished burgundy and with the stripes removed, the outside of the upper looks reminiscent of a dress shoe and is the more refined section. The grade on the leather shell toe re-imagines the Superstar’s signature detail as though it was part of a leather sofa. The result is a luxurious yet understated profile.

Taking after the 2015 ZX Flux, which was covered in a floral batik-inspired pattern, Limited Edt incorporates this regional element in a rich explosion of colours embroidered on the medial side. The shoes will be available at all Adidas Consortium stores.