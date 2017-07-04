It's all about hues

PHOTO: MELISSA

MELISSA

The Brazilian footwear label has released a sneak peek of its latest Fall/Winter 2017 collection that is inspired by notable female figures who continue to impact the art, music, movies, science, culinary and fashion scene.

The shoes, ranging from sandals to platforms, are a nod to the unconventional 80s street style popularised by young women through hip hop.

Ranging from $90 to $195, the collection is available at MDREAMS boutiques, selected retailers and mdreams.com.sg from this month.

PHOTO: DIOR

DIOR

In the French fashion house's latest Fall 2017 collection, Dior has collaborated with French photographer Brigette Lacombe for a new take on the brand's iconic sunglasses.

They feature blue, yellow, violet and pink hues for a hippie vibe, and have been seen on celebrities such as Chiara Ferragni, Bella Hadid and Rihanna.

The DIORSOREALPOP sunglasses retail for $680 and are available at Spectacle Hut at Marina Bay Sands.

PHOTO: PERK BY KATE

PERK BY KATE

The local lingerie brand's new collection - now available at perkbykate.com - is all about eyelash laces and neutral colours.

Check out its first ever Kylie Chemise ($89), made from a rayon cotton blend for a lightweight feel, together with a double constructed cup for better support and comfort, especially for customers with fuller busts.

Perk by Kate also introduces its new maternity bra, Madalyn ($79), featuring easy clip-on nursing straps and inner slinged padded cups.