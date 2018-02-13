It's all white on the night for Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz PHOTO: REUTERS

PENELOPE CRUZ (A)

Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain

Gown: Atelier Versace

So what if she is wrapped in a fancy bejewelled waist trainer? Cruz is still white-hot in winter white. The fit is flawless, the silver embellishments add glamour and the whole effect is simply jaw-dropping.

Diane Kruger PHOTO: AFP

DIANE KRUGER (B)

25th Trophees du Film Francais awards ceremony in Paris, France

Dress: Monse

Clutch: Olympia Le-Tan

Love how my favourite fashion plate continues to make off-kilter silhouettes look painfully cool. This deconstructed plaid jacket dress is something I'd want in my closet, then absolutely regret a minute later.

Greta Gerwig PHOTO: AFP

GRETA GERWIG (C-)

The Hollywood Reporter's sixth Annual Nominees Night in Los Angeles

Gown: Vintage Cardinali

Hooray for Gerwig for snagging the Best Director Oscar nomination. Too bad she can't dress to save her life during awards season. That boob bow is so clownishly big, you half expect it to squirt water if you get too close.

Meghan Trainor PHOTO: AFP

MEGHAN TRAINOR (D)

Season finale viewing party for The Four in Los Angeles

Dress: Halston Heritage

Clutch: Emm Kuo

Shoes: Steve Madden

She is a retro-loving 24-year-old goody two shoes, so everything about this get-up reeks of a hostage situation. It is like she is forced into a repurposed bathrobe, revealing her bra and wearing boots with satin - at gunpoint.

Halsey PHOTO: AFP

HALSEY (F)

Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2018 Men's Runway Show in New York City

Bodysuit, pants and shoes: Tom Ford

Her desire for attention is getting so tiresome, I am seconds away from snoozing. The leotard is cut too high, the trousers ride too low, and it is all too cheap. It even makes Yeezy clothes look like couture.