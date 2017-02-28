It's a family affair at Dolce & Gabbana's show

Dolce & Gabbana took millennial-loving to the next level on Sunday with a show that saw models, social media celebrities and cool teens strut down the catwalk to cheers from the audience.

The Italian fashion house is just one of several luxury brands hoping to build up a loyal support base among the millennials - those born after 1980, who came of age in the 21st century and are social media gluttons.

It was D&G's second courtship of young influencers, following a star line-up at its menswear show last month, but this time it pulled out all the stops with a parade of 99 A-listers and their offspring that almost distracted from the collection.

The clothes themselves were trademark D&G fare: Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went big and bold with animal prints, sparkling princess crowns and big red hearts on slinky gold mini-dresses.

The spectacle kicked off with US singer Austin Mahone crooning Modjo's 2000 hit Lady (Hear Me Tonight) as a pianist tinkled the ivories of a grand piano, then segued into his award-winning beat-pumping 2013 song What About Love.

The show was fun, most of those walking the catwalk for the first time breaking into wide grins as they spotted friends in the audience, or dancing along with Mahone, who had buyers in the crowd blushing as he snaked around them.

SEXY

Amanda and Jason Harvey with their children Noah and Rose on the runway. PHOTO: AFP

There may have been quite a few sexy, revealing looks, and some gyrating from Mahone, but the show was predominately a family affair, with parents and children or siblings walking the catwalk together.

On the front row cheering them on was Pamela Anderson, whose son Brandon Lee was modelling, and Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, whose daughter Corinne was also walking the runway.

Model Amanda Harvey and her husband were first out with their two small children, who they carried down the catwalk as they showed off a D&G spin on black-tie wear - dressing-gown style coats with dozens of pictures of cats on them.