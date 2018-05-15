Jazz up your style this Hari Raya

KATT IBRAHIM

Local designer Katt Ibrahim's flirty and playful 2018 Capsule Raya Collection boasts earthy tones and bold prints that channel the joy and colours of upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

From light linen fabrics to luxe statement brocade patterns, each design is translated against modest yet feminine silhouettes.

Also re-introduced with a new style and refreshed with three new pastel colours is the brocade kurung, a two-piece look that features chic ruffle tiered sleeves.

The Katt Ibrahim 2018 Capsule Raya Collection ($80 to $250) will be launched at shopping event CelebFest on May 18 to 20 held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre and will also be available at selected pop-ups and online this month.

ADIDAS

Blending elements from streetwear, sportswear and high fashion into a single, cohesive design, international fashion brand Adidas Originals presents its women-exclusive silhouette, the Arkyn ($210).

It features a clean technical mesh upper, decorated with the three-stripe mark and a mesh tongue, and it is designed with a sock-like construction for optimum comfort and fit.

Striking design elements such as a neoprene heel and unorthodox minimalist lacing system raise the aesthetic profile of the shoe, while a Boost midsole with rubber outsole offers the best in Adidas tech.

The Arkyn is available at selected Adidas Originals stores and retailers, as well as online.

POH HENG

The Hello Kitty Pretty Bow by Poh Heng collection takes inspiration from the wildly popular titular Japanese character.

The local jeweller has collaborated with Sanrio on special Hello Kitty lines since 2009, and its latest range features Hello Kitty's trademark red bow, reimagined as the centrepiece in several exquisite pieces.

It comes in two key styles set in dazzling 18K white gold - a pair of sophisticated earrings, bracelet and pendant with Hello Kitty's bow crafted in precious freshwater pearls and sparkly diamonds; and a pair of earrings, bangle and ring, artfully crafted and encrusted with pink sapphires and brilliant diamonds.

The Hello Kitty Pretty Bow by Poh Heng collection ($480 to $1,600) is available at all Poh Heng boutiques islandwide.